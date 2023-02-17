|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11
|4
|7
|1
|23
|McCluer North
|6
|32
|6
|11
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-20
|0-6
|728/32
|1212/53
|McCluer North
|10-12
|2-2
|905/39
|883/38
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macie Winfrey (#14, 5-3, So.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-3
|0
|Evelyn Bueter (#12, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|4
|Kenady Cardwell (#13, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Amelia Lawrence (#20, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-6
|1
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.