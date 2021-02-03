 Skip to main content
Box: McCluer South-Berkeley 51, Hazelwood East 22
Box: McCluer South-Berkeley 51, Hazelwood East 22

1234Final
Hazelwood East4531022
McCluer South-Berkeley142015251
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East1-31-1104/26206/52
McCluer South-Berkeley2-01-0124/3180/20
Hazelwood East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
McCluer South-BerkeleyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Safiyah Reed (#1, 5-5, PG, Jr.)166-91-31-11
Leah Thames (#15, 5-9, W, Jr.)168-110-102
Myah Coleman (#10, 5-9, W, Jr.)103-71-41-23
Nadiah Thames (#2, 5-9, W, Jr.)92-61-12-40
