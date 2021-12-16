 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Meadow Heights 46, Crystal City 42
0 comments

Box: Meadow Heights 46, Crystal City 42

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Crystal City10188642
Meadow Heights1210141046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City4-40-0330/41376/47
Meadow Heights1-00-046/642/5
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Molly Clemmons (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)17521-54
Kate Eisenbeis (#25, 5-9, PF, Jr.)13601-25
Bella Hankins (#23, 5-4, G, So.)8120-20
Abbie Edwards (#10, 5-7, G, Jr.)4200-33
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News