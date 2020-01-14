Box: Medicine and Bioscience 41, Normandy 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|2
|6
|14
|12
|34
|Medicine and Bioscience
|13
|10
|10
|8
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|1-9
|0-0
|244/24
|486/49
|Medicine and Bioscience
|3-5
|0-1
|285/28
|445/44
|Normandy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Don'ee Johnson (#12, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|24
|11-14
|0
|2-3
|0
|Jayla Morton (#30, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-4
|0
|Brianna Hall (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-4
|0
|Sya Powell (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Ji'Myra Adams (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rianna Dehart (#22, 5-8, Sr.)
|10
|5-6
|0-2
|0
|0
|Demareia Clay (#20, 5-7, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|Jada Hubbard (5-11, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Caydience Causey (#4, 5-1, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1