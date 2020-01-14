Box: Medicine and Bioscience 41, Normandy 34
0 comments

Box: Medicine and Bioscience 41, Normandy 34

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Normandy26141234
Medicine and Bioscience131010841
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy1-90-0244/24486/49
Medicine and Bioscience3-50-1285/28445/44
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Don'ee Johnson (#12, 5-9, F, Jr.)2411-1402-30
Jayla Morton (#30, 6-0, F, Jr.)31-201-40
Brianna Hall (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)31-201-40
Sya Powell (#4, 5-6, G, So.)21-5000
Ji'Myra Adams (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)21-2000
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Rianna Dehart (#22, 5-8, Sr.)105-60-200
Demareia Clay (#20, 5-7, Sr.)72-31-202
Jada Hubbard (5-11, Sr.)31-301-20
Caydience Causey (#4, 5-1, So.)21-20-201
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports