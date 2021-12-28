Box: Mehlville 33, Fort Zumwalt North 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|10
|4
|6
|1
|21
|Mehlville
|12
|2
|8
|11
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3-4
|1-0
|207/30
|221/32
|Mehlville
|4-4
|0-1
|292/42
|291/42
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-3
|2
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|4
|Jasmine Peters (#55)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|3
