Box: Mehlville 33, Fort Zumwalt North 21
Box: Mehlville 33, Fort Zumwalt North 21

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North1046121
Mehlville12281133
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North3-41-0207/30221/32
Mehlville4-40-1292/42291/42
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)17703-32
Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)8302-34
Jasmine Peters (#55)4102-41
Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)4102-33
