Box: Mehlville 35, De Soto 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|5
|3
|10
|8
|26
|Mehlville
|18
|4
|3
|10
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|2-5
|0-0
|192/27
|282/40
|Mehlville
|2-2
|0-0
|141/20
|154/22
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jasmine Peters (#55)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Vanessa Vaughn (#14, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
