Box: Mehlville 35, De Soto 26
1234Final
De Soto5310826
Mehlville18431035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto2-50-0192/27282/40
Mehlville2-20-0141/20154/22
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)81204
Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)84003
Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)63001
Jasmine Peters (#55)5201-43
Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)42004
Vanessa Vaughn (#14, 5-2, G, Jr.)42002
