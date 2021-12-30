 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 40, Duchesne 24
Box: Mehlville 40, Duchesne 24

1234Final
Duchesne846624
Mehlville121210640
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne7-32-0389/39291/29
Mehlville5-50-1374/37366/37
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Meers (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)124-404-52
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-4, G, Sr.)73-301-22
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Sr.)501-12-21
Individual stats Have not been reported.
