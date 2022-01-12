Box: Mehlville 42, Pacific 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|7
|6
|9
|5
|27
|Mehlville
|8
|3
|11
|20
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|2-8
|0-2
|326/33
|469/47
|Mehlville
|8-6
|0-1
|570/57
|511/51
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|2
|Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|4
|Peyton Beczkala (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
