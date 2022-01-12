 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mehlville 42, Pacific 27
Box: Mehlville 42, Pacific 27

1234Final
Pacific769527
Mehlville83112042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific2-80-2326/33469/47
Mehlville8-60-1570/57511/51
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)126000
Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)8302-32
Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)8302-41
Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)63001
Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)6111-24
Peyton Beczkala (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)21001
Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

