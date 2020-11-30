Box: Mehlville 43, Windsor (Imperial) 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|14
|8
|7
|11
|40
|Mehlville
|6
|13
|15
|9
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0-2
|0-0
|85/42
|113/56
|Mehlville
|1-0
|0-0
|43/22
|40/20
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabby Moen (#34, So.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-7
|1
|Jenna Benson (#23, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|5
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Jordan Sillies (#2, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Jaiden Silies (#30, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Brianna Angeles (#14, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
