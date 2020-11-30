 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 43, Windsor (Imperial) 40
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)14871140
Mehlville61315943
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)0-20-085/42113/56
Mehlville1-00-043/2240/20
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabby Moen (#34, So.)12306-71
Jenna Benson (#23, Sr.)8302-35
Allison Mohrhard (#4, Jr.)63002
Jordan Sillies (#2, Jr.)5201-21
Lilly Tremusini (#20, Sr.)4200-21
Jaiden Silies (#30, Jr.)42005
Brianna Angeles (#14, Sr.)21000
Almedina Mrguda (#24, Jr.)21004
