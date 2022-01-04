Box: Mehlville 51, Hazelwood East 21

|1
|Final
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|6-5
|0-1
|425/39
|387/35
|Hazelwood East
|2-9
|0-1
|259/24
|513/47
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|1
|Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|2
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jasmine Peters (#55)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Silies (#2, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
