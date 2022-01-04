 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Mehlville 51, Hazelwood East 21
0 comments

Box: Mehlville 51, Hazelwood East 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Mehlville000051
Hazelwood East000021
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville6-50-1425/39387/35
Hazelwood East2-90-1259/24513/47
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)14602-41
Jenna O'Shea (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)12411-22
Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)126001
Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)5201-20
Jasmine Peters (#55)3101-21
Lauren Rapp (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)30100
Jordan Silies (#2, 5-4, G, Sr.)21001
Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News