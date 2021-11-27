 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Metro 43, Carnahan 39
0 comments

Box: Metro 43, Carnahan 39

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Carnahan9615939
Metro131016443
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan3-10-0173/43127/32
Metro4-00-0207/5292/23
CarnahanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Makenzie Jones (#1, 5-3, SG, Sr.)226-73-51-32
Xela Davis (#23, 5-8, SG, Sr.)82-21-51-34
Laila Jones (#30, 6-1, C, Jr.)42-500-43
Rawan Almoaiber (#5, 5-6, PG, Jr.)21-4002
Maleah Roundtree (#20, 5-11, SF, So.)21-3000
Junesha Washington (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)10-301-20
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Steck (Sr.)239-150-15-111
Amiyah Tate (So.)94-501-21
Heaven Brooks (So.)702-21-23
Nyla Brown (So.)41-302-62
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News