Box: Metro 43, Carnahan 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carnahan
|9
|6
|15
|9
|39
|Metro
|13
|10
|16
|4
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|3-1
|0-0
|173/43
|127/32
|Metro
|4-0
|0-0
|207/52
|92/23
|Carnahan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Makenzie Jones (#1, 5-3, SG, Sr.)
|22
|6-7
|3-5
|1-3
|2
|Xela Davis (#23, 5-8, SG, Sr.)
|8
|2-2
|1-5
|1-3
|4
|Laila Jones (#30, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-4
|3
|Rawan Almoaiber (#5, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Maleah Roundtree (#20, 5-11, SF, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Junesha Washington (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Steck (Sr.)
|23
|9-15
|0-1
|5-11
|1
|Amiyah Tate (So.)
|9
|4-5
|0
|1-2
|1
|Heaven Brooks (So.)
|7
|0
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|Nyla Brown (So.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-6
|2
