 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Metro 45, KIPP St. Louis 30
0 comments

Box: Metro 45, KIPP St. Louis 30

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
KIPP St. Louis3651630
Metro51561945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
KIPP St. Louis1-10-080/4055/28
Metro7-02-0377/188209/104
KIPP St. Louis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Steck (#31, 6-0, G, Jr.)17703-61
Rachel Jackson (#33, 5-10, F, Sr.)16408-113
Andrea Hudson (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)7301-11
Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-9, G, Fr.)51101
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports