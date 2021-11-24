 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Metro 47, Riverview Gardens 25
0 comments

Box: Metro 47, Riverview Gardens 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Riverview Gardens3711425
Metro95132047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens0-20-035/18118/59
Metro2-00-0110/5536/18
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Steck (Sr.)189-160-303
Nyla Brown (So.)136-180-11-24
Heaven Brooks (So.)71-31-12-40
McKenzie Roberts (#21)30-11-100
Aryelle Ashford (#23)21-5001
Alexis Dixon (Jr.)20-20-12-31
Amiyah Tate (So.)20-20-52-55
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News