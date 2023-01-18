 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Metro 49, Jennings 28

Final
Jennings28
Metro49
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jennings0-50-2116/23237/47
Metro8-81-1641/128559/112

Jennings
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nyla Brown (#35, 5-10, SF, Jr.)178-250-31-41
Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-10, SG, Jr.)164-102-62-20
Alyssia Jones (#21, 5-9, PF, Sr.)72-1303-41
Amiyah Tate (#2, 5-2, PG, Jr.)52-70-11-30
Alexis Dixon (#1, 5-2, PG, Sr.)21-40-101
Clarady Brooks (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)21-30-100
