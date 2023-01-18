Box: Metro 49, Jennings 28

|Final
|Jennings
|28
|Metro
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|0-5
|0-2
|116/23
|237/47
|Metro
|8-8
|1-1
|641/128
|559/112
|Jennings
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nyla Brown (#35, 5-10, SF, Jr.)
|17
|8-25
|0-3
|1-4
|1
|Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-10, SG, Jr.)
|16
|4-10
|2-6
|2-2
|0
|Alyssia Jones (#21, 5-9, PF, Sr.)
|7
|2-13
|0
|3-4
|1
|Amiyah Tate (#2, 5-2, PG, Jr.)
|5
|2-7
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|Alexis Dixon (#1, 5-2, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Clarady Brooks (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0