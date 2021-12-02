 Skip to main content
Box: Metro 53, Principia 39
1234Final
Principia711111039
Metro619111753
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia1-30-0171/43205/51
Metro5-10-1276/69189/47
Principia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Steck (#31, Sr.)259-221-34-81
Heaven Brooks (#22, So.)156-120-73-61
Nyla Brown (#35, So.)94-1801-53
Alexis Dixon (#1, Jr.)21-300-13
Amiyah Tate (#2, So.)21-50-10-14
