Box: Metro 58, Valley Park 25

Final
Metro58
Valley Park25
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro4-30-0277/40225/32
Valley Park1-40-0150/21212/30

MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-10, SG, Jr.)177-91-100-21
Nyla Brown (#35, 5-10, SF, Jr.)134-705-73
Amiyah Tate (#2, 5-2, PG, Jr.)111-23-700
Alexis Dixon (#1, 5-2, PG, Sr.)62-80-12-45
Clarady Brooks (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)51-31-302
Alyssia Jones (#21, 5-9, PF, Sr.)42-600-21
Emma Franklin (#32, 6-0, C, Sr.)21-2000
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
