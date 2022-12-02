Box: Metro 58, Valley Park 25

|Final
|Metro
|58
|Valley Park
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|4-3
|0-0
|277/40
|225/32
|Valley Park
|1-4
|0-0
|150/21
|212/30
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-10, SG, Jr.)
|17
|7-9
|1-10
|0-2
|1
|Nyla Brown (#35, 5-10, SF, Jr.)
|13
|4-7
|0
|5-7
|3
|Amiyah Tate (#2, 5-2, PG, Jr.)
|11
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|0
|Alexis Dixon (#1, 5-2, PG, Sr.)
|6
|2-8
|0-1
|2-4
|5
|Clarady Brooks (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|Alyssia Jones (#21, 5-9, PF, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Emma Franklin (#32, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.