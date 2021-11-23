 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Metro 63, Medicine and Bioscience 11
0 comments

Box: Metro 63, Medicine and Bioscience 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Metro000063
Medicine and Bioscience000011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro1-00-063/6311/11
Medicine and Bioscience0-10-011/1163/63
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nyla Brown (So.)2110-1201-20
Anna Steck (Sr.)168-12000
Alexis Dixon (Jr.)145-71-21-22
Amiyah Tate (So.)122-52-32-20
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Charliegh Williams (#11, Jr.)41-502-21
Laura Brown (#24, So.)42-50-105
Courney Ruffin (#2, Jr.)21-30-200
Daiysha Shanks (#5, Sr.)10-30-11-23
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News