 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Metro 66, Bayless 32
0 comments

Box: Metro 66, Bayless 32

  • 0
1234Final
Metro161824866
Bayless7155532
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro13-43-0866/51634/37
Bayless9-76-2669/39731/43
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rachel Jackson (#33, 5-10, F, Sr.)249-1906-71
Andrea Hudson (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)204-114-903
Anna Steck (#31, 6-0, G, Jr.)167-1502-42
Alexis Dixon (#1, 5-3, G, So.)21-3005
Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-9, G, Fr.)21-60-402
Brea-Dora Moore (#13, 5-5, G, Jr.)21-2000
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports