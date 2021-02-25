Box: Metro 66, Bayless 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|16
|18
|24
|8
|66
|Bayless
|7
|15
|5
|5
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|13-4
|3-0
|866/51
|634/37
|Bayless
|9-7
|6-2
|669/39
|731/43
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rachel Jackson (#33, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|24
|9-19
|0
|6-7
|1
|Andrea Hudson (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|20
|4-11
|4-9
|0
|3
|Anna Steck (#31, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|16
|7-15
|0
|2-4
|2
|Alexis Dixon (#1, 5-3, G, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Heaven Brooks (#22, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-4
|0
|2
|Brea-Dora Moore (#13, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0