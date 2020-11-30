 Skip to main content
Box: Mexico 61, Liberty Christian Academy 24
1234Final
Liberty Christian Academy984324
Mexico1515171461
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty Christian Academy0-10-024/2461/61
Mexico1-00-061/6124/24
Liberty Christian AcademyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gracie Foran (#13)5201-35
Adison Roden (#25)5201-23
Sophi Mueller (#22)30101
Ava Queen (#20)21000
Kylee Ball (#11)1001-20
MexicoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mya Miller (#23)211001-22
Riley Blevins (#3)15330-21
Alexis Wiler (#10)12222-21
Riley Thurman (#11)10304-84
Taylor DeMint (#12)21002
Abby Oetting (#32)1001-22
