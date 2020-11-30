Box: Mexico 61, Liberty Christian Academy 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty Christian Academy
|9
|8
|4
|3
|24
|Mexico
|15
|15
|17
|14
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty Christian Academy
|0-1
|0-0
|24/24
|61/61
|Mexico
|1-0
|0-0
|61/61
|24/24
|Liberty Christian Academy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gracie Foran (#13)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|5
|Adison Roden (#25)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sophi Mueller (#22)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ava Queen (#20)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee Ball (#11)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Mexico
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mya Miller (#23)
|21
|10
|0
|1-2
|2
|Riley Blevins (#3)
|15
|3
|3
|0-2
|1
|Alexis Wiler (#10)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|1
|Riley Thurman (#11)
|10
|3
|0
|4-8
|4
|Taylor DeMint (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Abby Oetting (#32)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
