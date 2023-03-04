|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|2
|9
|0
|3
|14
|MICDS
|8
|5
|12
|8
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|11-15
|1-4
|1133/44
|1245/48
|MICDS
|14-13
|2-3
|1104/42
|1055/41
People are also reading…
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raven Addison (#32, 6-2, PG, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Kayla Sullivan (#25, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Kennedy West (#23, 5-1, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Darla Johnson (#21, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Skye Johnson (#3, 5-6, PG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-6
|2
|Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Julianna Resch (#20, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|CeCe Harris (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|Abby Wyckoff (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1