Box: MICDS 38, Cor Jesu 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|12
|9
|8
|9
|38
|Cor Jesu
|7
|9
|6
|6
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|14-5
|2-2
|869/46
|555/29
|Cor Jesu
|6-15
|1-3
|755/40
|917/48
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|8
|2-6
|1-4
|1-2
|4
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-5
|2-8
|0
|0
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Lauren Knox (#22, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0