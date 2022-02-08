 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: MICDS 38, Cor Jesu 28

1234Final
MICDS1298938
Cor Jesu796628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS14-52-2869/46555/29
Cor Jesu6-151-3755/40917/48

MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)82-61-41-24
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)81-52-800
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)42-3000
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-30-203
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)21-4002
Lauren Knox (#22, 6-0, G, So.)21-2000
