Box: MICDS 38, Fort Zumwalt West 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|13
|5
|5
|15
|38
|Fort Zumwalt West
|8
|5
|10
|8
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|7-2
|1-0
|428/48
|253/28
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7-3
|0-1
|387/43
|265/29
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|1
|5-8
|1
|Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|3
|Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Alden Small (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|1
|Genesis Starks (#34, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
