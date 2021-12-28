 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 38, Fort Zumwalt West 31
0 comments

Box: MICDS 38, Fort Zumwalt West 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
MICDS13551538
Fort Zumwalt West8510831
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS7-21-0428/48253/28
Fort Zumwalt West7-30-1387/43265/29
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)12215-81
Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)8302-33
Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)72101
Alden Small (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)51101
Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-8, F, Jr.)3101-31
Genesis Starks (#34, 5-8, G, So.)21000
Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)1001-21
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News