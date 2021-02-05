Box: MICDS 46, Carnahan 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carnahan
|2
|0
|5
|6
|13
|MICDS
|20
|14
|9
|3
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|2-6
|0-2
|206/26
|396/50
|MICDS
|14-4
|2-1
|864/108
|648/81
|Carnahan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Makenzie Jones (5-1, Jr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-1
|0
|3
|Paige Fowler (#13, Fr.)
|5
|0-12
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|Xela Davis (#23, 5-9, Jr.)
|3
|0-15
|1-1
|0
|0
|Carnahan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
