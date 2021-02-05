 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 46, Carnahan 13
Box: MICDS 46, Carnahan 13

1234Final
Carnahan205613
MICDS20149346
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan2-60-2206/26396/50
MICDS14-42-1864/108648/81
CarnahanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Makenzie Jones (5-1, Jr.)51-51-103
Paige Fowler (#13, Fr.)50-121-12-70
Xela Davis (#23, 5-9, Jr.)30-151-100
Carnahan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
