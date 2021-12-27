 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 46, Kirkwood 30
0 comments

Box: MICDS 46, Kirkwood 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Kirkwood000030
MICDS913111346
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood2-20-1147/37173/43
MICDS6-21-0390/98222/56
Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)16506-92
Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)12313-42
Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)5201-10
Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-8, F, Jr.)5201-53
Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)42002
CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)2002-21
Ashley Cooper (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)21002
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News