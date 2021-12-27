Box: MICDS 46, Kirkwood 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|MICDS
|9
|13
|11
|13
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|2-2
|0-1
|147/37
|173/43
|MICDS
|6-2
|1-0
|390/98
|222/56
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-9
|2
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|2
|Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-5
|3
|Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Ashley Cooper (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
