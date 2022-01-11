 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 46, Ladue 2
0 comments

Box: MICDS 46, Ladue 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
MICDS181111646
Ladue02002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS9-21-0524/48297/27
Ladue3-71-1280/25412/37
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)10402-40
Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)84002
Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-8, F, Jr.)7105-61
Ashley Cooper (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)63000
Alden Small (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)51100
Abby Wyckoff (#2, 5-6, G, So.)42001
CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)30100
Genesis Starks (#34, 5-8, G, So.)21000
Ava Moore (#50, 5-9, F, So.)1001-21
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News