Box: MICDS 49, Duchesne 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|7
|4
|2
|0
|13
|MICDS
|16
|13
|10
|10
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|12-6
|5-1
|670/37
|585/32
|MICDS
|13-5
|2-2
|831/46
|527/29
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|2
|Genesis Starks (#34, 5-8, G, So.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|0
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-6
|0
|Abby Wyckoff (#2, 5-6, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ashley Cooper (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0