Box: MICDS 49, Lutheran South 45
1234Final
MICDS715141349
Lutheran South610141545
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS2-21-0194/48186/46
Lutheran South4-30-1376/94298/74
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)121-33-81-24
Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, Fr.)90-13-804
Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)83-702-32
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)62-1102-22
Hope Kassel (#35, 5-9, F, Sr.)42-2000
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)40-21-11-22
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)10-20-11-21
Hannah Christ (#25, 5-9, F, Sr.)1001-20
