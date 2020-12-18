Box: MICDS 49, Lutheran South 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|7
|15
|14
|13
|49
|Lutheran South
|6
|10
|14
|15
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|2-2
|1-0
|194/48
|186/46
|Lutheran South
|4-3
|0-1
|376/94
|298/74
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|12
|1-3
|3-8
|1-2
|4
|Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|9
|0-1
|3-8
|0
|4
|Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|8
|3-7
|0
|2-3
|2
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|6
|2-11
|0
|2-2
|2
|Hope Kassel (#35, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Hannah Christ (#25, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
