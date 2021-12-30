Box: MICDS 50, Pattonville 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|6-3
|0-0
|432/48
|366/41
|MICDS
|8-2
|1-0
|478/53
|295/33
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|17
|5-16
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)
|13
|2-3
|3-4
|0
|0
|Jnylah Curtis (6-0, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|3
|0-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|1
|0-3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
