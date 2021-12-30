 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 50, Pattonville 42
0 comments

Box: MICDS 50, Pattonville 42

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Pattonville000042
MICDS000050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville6-30-0432/48366/41
MICDS8-21-0478/53295/33
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)175-162-41-20
Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)132-33-400
Jnylah Curtis (6-0, Jr.)42-4000
Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)30-41-300
Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)21-2000
Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)21-20-100
Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)10-30-31-20
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News