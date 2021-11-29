 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 53, McCluer 17
Box: MICDS 53, McCluer 17

1234Final
McCluer228517
MICDS179151253
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer0-10-017/1753/53
MICDS2-00-0124/12427/27
McCluer
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)21903-30
Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)15603-50
Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-7, F, Jr.)7301-20
CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)42000
Julianna Resch (#20, 5-7, G, So.)30100
Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)3101-21
