Box: MICDS 53, McCluer 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer
|2
|2
|8
|5
|17
|MICDS
|17
|9
|15
|12
|53
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map
-
Recap: Liberty Christian Academy rolls past Principia
-
Recap: Metro triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience
-
Recap: Metro handily defeats Riverview Gardens
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer
|0-1
|0-0
|17/17
|53/53
|MICDS
|2-0
|0-0
|124/124
|27/27
|McCluer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-3
|0
|Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-5
|0
|Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Julianna Resch (#20, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.