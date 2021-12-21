 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 56, Ursuline 19
Box: MICDS 56, Ursuline 19

1234Final
MICDS1913131156
Ursuline058619
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
MICDS5-21-0344/49192/27
Ursuline1-40-1182/26283/40
MICDS
Individual stats Have not been reported.
UrsulinePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lindsay Houston (#3, 5-8, G, So.)602-200
Grace Noonan (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)50-11-42-40
Addie Rhea (#25, 5-10, P, Jr.)31-501-22
Brooklynn Williams (#12, 5-4, G, So.)30-21-803
Ella Hunter (#35, 5-10, P, Fr.)21-1000
