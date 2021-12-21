Box: MICDS 56, Ursuline 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|19
|13
|13
|11
|56
|Ursuline
|0
|5
|8
|6
|19
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|5-2
|1-0
|344/49
|192/27
|Ursuline
|1-4
|0-1
|182/26
|283/40
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lindsay Houston (#3, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|0
|Grace Noonan (#14, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-4
|2-4
|0
|Addie Rhea (#25, 5-10, P, Jr.)
|3
|1-5
|0
|1-2
|2
|Brooklynn Williams (#12, 5-4, G, So.)
|3
|0-2
|1-8
|0
|3
|Ella Hunter (#35, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
