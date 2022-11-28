Box: MICDS 59, Visitation 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|12
|8
|15
|9
|44
|MICDS
|15
|11
|16
|17
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|2-1
|0-0
|163/54
|145/48
|MICDS
|1-1
|0-0
|98/33
|94/31
People are also reading…
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|1
|Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.