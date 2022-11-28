 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: MICDS 59, Visitation 44

  • 0
1234Final
Visitation12815944
MICDS1511161759
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation2-10-0163/54145/48
MICDS1-10-098/3394/31

VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)135104
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)123204
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)7210-21
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)51101
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-1, P, So.)4102-41
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-7, G, So.)30102
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
