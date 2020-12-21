Box: MICDS 60, Clayton 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clayton
|7
|8
|10
|10
|35
|MICDS
|10
|16
|17
|17
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clayton
|3-5
|0-0
|362/45
|439/55
|MICDS
|3-2
|1-0
|254/32
|221/28
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-10, F, So.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-2
|3
|Ellie Gira (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-6
|1
|Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|3
|Brianna Desai (#30, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|Alden Small (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|0
|5-8
|2
|Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-7, F, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Genesis Starks (#34, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anagayle Senn (#20, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
