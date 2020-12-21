 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 60, Clayton 35
Box: MICDS 60, Clayton 35

1234Final
Clayton78101035
MICDS1016171760
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clayton3-50-0362/45439/55
MICDS3-21-0254/32221/28
Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Binta Fall (#44, 5-10, F, So.)14700-23
Ellie Gira (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)14504-61
Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-9, G, Jr.)11403-43
Brianna Desai (#30, 5-9, G, So.)7301-30
Alden Small (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)5005-82
Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-7, F, So.)5201-25
Genesis Starks (#34, 5-8, G, Fr.)21000
Anagayle Senn (#20, 5-6, G, So.)21000
