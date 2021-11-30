Box: Miller Career 33, Carnahan 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carnahan
|3
|8
|2
|17
|30
|Miller Career
|6
|8
|9
|10
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|4-2
|0-1
|258/43
|178/30
|Miller Career
|1-3
|1-0
|125/21
|210/35
|Carnahan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laila Jones (#30, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|10
|4-8
|0
|2-10
|4
|Rawan Almoaiber (#5, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Xela Davis (#23, 5-8, SG, Sr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|Makenzie Jones (#1, 5-3, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0-5
|1-4
|0-2
|1
|Carnahan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
