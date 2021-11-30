 Skip to main content
Box: Miller Career 33, Carnahan 30
Box: Miller Career 33, Carnahan 30

1234Final
Carnahan3821730
Miller Career6891033
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan4-20-1258/43178/30
Miller Career1-31-0125/21210/35
CarnahanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laila Jones (#30, 6-1, C, Jr.)104-802-104
Rawan Almoaiber (#5, 5-6, PG, Jr.)92-51-32-21
Xela Davis (#23, 5-8, SG, Sr.)81-42-502
Makenzie Jones (#1, 5-3, SG, Sr.)30-51-40-21
Carnahan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
