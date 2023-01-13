Box: Miller Career 49, Gateway Legacy Christian 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|8
|10
|9
|11
|38
|Miller Career
|10
|11
|13
|15
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|8-8
|0-0
|665/42
|598/37
|Miller Career
|9-6
|2-0
|592/37
|566/35
|Gateway Legacy Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|NaZya Fields (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|16
|5-10
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|Yorie Watson (#5, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|14
|7-10
|0-2
|0
|2
|Kyelle McLauren (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|3-4
|1-6
|3-5
|1
|Jamya Williams (#2, 5-6, G, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0-8
|0
|3
|Samarra Bynum (#35, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|Armani Bingham (#25, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-4
|0
|1-2
|0