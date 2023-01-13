 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Miller Career 49, Gateway Legacy Christian 38

  • 0
1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian81091138
Miller Career1011131549

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian8-80-0665/42598/37
Miller Career9-62-0592/37566/35
Gateway Legacy Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
NaZya Fields (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)165-101-23-43
Yorie Watson (#5, 5-3, G, Sr.)147-100-202
Kyelle McLauren (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)123-41-63-51
Jamya Williams (#2, 5-6, G, So.)42-30-803
Samarra Bynum (#35, 5-10, F, Sr.)21-30-103
Armani Bingham (#25, 5-9, F, Jr.)10-401-20
