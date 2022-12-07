Box: Miller Career 50, Metro 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|2
|12
|5
|8
|27
|Miller Career
|9
|4
|19
|18
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|5-4
|1-1
|348/39
|287/32
|Miller Career
|3-1
|1-0
|183/20
|151/17
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|NaZya Fields (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|16
|6-15
|0-7
|4-6
|1
|Jamya Williams (#2, 5-6, G, So.)
|13
|2-3
|2-7
|3-4
|1
|Yorie Watson (#5, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|11
|5-17
|0-4
|1-1
|3
|Armani Bingham (#25, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-9
|0
|0
|3
|Samarra Bynum (#35, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Marchaela Booker (#1, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0