Box: Miller Career 50, Metro 27

1234Final
Metro2125827
Miller Career94191850
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro5-41-1348/39287/32
Miller Career3-11-0183/20151/17

Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
NaZya Fields (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)166-150-74-61
Jamya Williams (#2, 5-6, G, So.)132-32-73-41
Yorie Watson (#5, 5-3, G, Sr.)115-170-41-13
Armani Bingham (#25, 5-9, F, Jr.)63-9003
Samarra Bynum (#35, 5-10, F, Sr.)21-3002
Marchaela Booker (#1, 5-4, G, Fr.)21-10-100
