Box: Miller Career 51, Hazelwood East 18
1234Final
Hazelwood East837018
Miller Career134181651
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East1-21-082/27155/52
Miller Career3-51-2249/83380/127
Hazelwood EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ta'liyah McCowan (Sr.)8302-54
Jordyn Pebbles (So.)72104
Karla Lane (Jr.)21000
Makayla Williams (Sr.)1001-80
Hazelwood East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
