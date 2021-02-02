Box: Miller Career 51, Hazelwood East 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|8
|3
|7
|0
|18
|Miller Career
|13
|4
|18
|16
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|1-2
|1-0
|82/27
|155/52
|Miller Career
|3-5
|1-2
|249/83
|380/127
|Hazelwood East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ta'liyah McCowan (Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-5
|4
|Jordyn Pebbles (So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Karla Lane (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Makayla Williams (Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-8
|0
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
