Box: Miller Career 61, Saxony Lutheran 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Miller Career
|13
|17
|16
|15
|61
|Saxony Lutheran
|14
|9
|11
|20
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Miller Career
|8-3
|1-0
|642/58
|422/38
|Saxony Lutheran
|0-1
|0-0
|54/5
|61/6
|Miller Career
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ajanae Garrett (#5, Sr.)
|21
|3-4
|5-6
|0
|4
|Jayrissa Grayson (#32, Sr.)
|16
|6-14
|0
|4-5
|3
|Antuanae Garrett (#30, Sr.)
|15
|4-11
|2-7
|1-2
|1
|Rayn Tally (#21, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Ny'lah Rutlin (#10, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Raya Tally (#35, Sr.)
|2
|1-8
|0
|0
|4
|Miller Career
|Individual stats Have not been reported.