Box: Miller Career 61, Saxony Lutheran 54
Box: Miller Career 61, Saxony Lutheran 54

1234Final
Miller Career1317161561
Saxony Lutheran149112054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Miller Career8-31-0642/58422/38
Saxony Lutheran0-10-054/561/6
Miller CareerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ajanae Garrett (#5, Sr.)213-45-604
Jayrissa Grayson (#32, Sr.)166-1404-53
Antuanae Garrett (#30, Sr.)154-112-71-21
Rayn Tally (#21, Sr.)42-2002
Ny'lah Rutlin (#10, So.)301-200
Raya Tally (#35, Sr.)21-8004
Miller Career
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

