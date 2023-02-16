|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Moberly
|10
|11
|11
|18
|50
|Montgomery County
|11
|8
|1
|14
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Moberly
|3-2
|0-0
|270/54
|261/52
|Montgomery County
|20-6
|9-0
|1181/236
|833/167
|Moberly
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-5
|2-5
|0-3
|3
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|8
|2-6
|0
|4-7
|3
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|8
|0-4
|2-6
|2-2
|1
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-11
|1-6
|2-4
|2
|Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Claire Cobb (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|1