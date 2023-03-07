|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Moberly
|13
|12
|14
|16
|55
|Visitation
|11
|12
|13
|12
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Moberly
|4-2
|0-0
|325/54
|309/52
|Visitation
|20-9
|5-2
|1629/272
|1390/232
|Moberly
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|5
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|4
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|3
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1