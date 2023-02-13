|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|9
|12
|11
|4
|36
|Elsberry
|4
|8
|0
|6
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|20-5
|9-0
|1147/46
|783/31
|Elsberry
|11-4
|2-1
|677/27
|513/21
People are also reading…
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|3
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.