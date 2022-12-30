Box: Montgomery County 37, Monroe City 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|10
|8
|6
|13
|37
|Monroe City
|15
|5
|7
|7
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|8-3
|2-0
|461/42
|369/34
|Monroe City
|2-2
|0-0
|142/13
|142/13
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-2
|0
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|12
|1
|1
|7-12
|3
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|6
|0
|0
|6-10
|2
|Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Claire Cobb (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.