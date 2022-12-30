 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Montgomery County 37, Monroe City 34

  • 0
1234Final
Montgomery County10861337
Monroe City1557734
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County8-32-0461/42369/34
Monroe City2-20-0142/13142/13

People are also reading…

Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)15421-20
Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)12117-123
Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)6006-102
Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)21001
Claire Cobb (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)2002-24
Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News