Box: Montgomery County 41, Monroe City 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Monroe City
|8
|4
|3
|12
|27
|Montgomery County
|2
|7
|17
|15
|41
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Monroe City
|0-1
|0-0
|27/27
|41/41
|Montgomery County
|7-3
|2-0
|480/480
|434/434
|Monroe City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mari Gares (#11)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|3
|Taylor Pfaff (#15, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|0
|Lucy Pratt (#14)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|2
|Mackenzie Moss (#22, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-5
|4
|Audri Youngblood (#13)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-7, G, So.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Morgan Koch (#11, 5-5, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Carissa Doyle (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Miley Rieke (#12, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Madi Polston (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
