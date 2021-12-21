 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Montgomery County 41, Monroe City 27
1234Final
Monroe City8431227
Montgomery County27171541
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Monroe City0-10-027/2741/41
Montgomery County7-32-0480/480434/434
Monroe CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mari Gares (#11)12313-43
Taylor Pfaff (#15, So.)6202-40
Lucy Pratt (#14)5012-42
Mackenzie Moss (#22, Sr.)2002-54
Audri Youngblood (#13)2002-22
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-7, G, So.)123201
Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-5, G, So.)6111-20
Morgan Koch (#11, 5-5, F, So.)63002
Carissa Doyle (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)42001
Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, So.)42001
Miley Rieke (#12, Fr.)30103
Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)2100-22
Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)21003
Madi Polston (#14, 5-5, G, So.)21001
