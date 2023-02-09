|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Louisiana
|0
|5
|5
|4
|14
|Montgomery County
|8
|16
|11
|10
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Louisiana
|8-7
|3-1
|644/43
|649/43
|Montgomery County
|19-5
|8-0
|1111/74
|765/51
|Louisiana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|16
|1
|4
|2-3
|0
|Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-4
|0
|Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0