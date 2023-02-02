|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Clopton
|4
|3
|13
|7
|27
|Montgomery County
|15
|7
|11
|15
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clopton
|5-6
|0-2
|541/49
|477/43
|Montgomery County
|17-5
|6-0
|999/91
|737/67
People are also reading…
|Clopton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|26
|9
|2
|2-2
|1
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|2
|Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Claire Cobb (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2