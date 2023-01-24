 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Montgomery County 49, Battle 41

1234Final
Montgomery County419131349
Battle13613941
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County15-44-0849/45636/33
Battle11-30-0883/46484/25

Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)14028-111
Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)13125-71
Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)12306-64
Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)84001
Miley Rieke (#10, 5-7, G, So.)21000
BattlePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tayla Robinson (#3, So.)18515-63
Johnson (#24)15330-23
Jaleah Brookins (#45, So.)4200-35
Me'Ahjal Anderson (#1, Jr.)21001
Maliyah Miller (#2, Sr.)21004
