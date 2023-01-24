Box: Montgomery County 49, Battle 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|4
|19
|13
|13
|49
|Battle
|13
|6
|13
|9
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|15-4
|4-0
|849/45
|636/33
|Battle
|11-3
|0-0
|883/46
|484/25
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|14
|0
|2
|8-11
|1
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|13
|1
|2
|5-7
|1
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-6
|4
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Miley Rieke (#10, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Battle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tayla Robinson (#3, So.)
|18
|5
|1
|5-6
|3
|Johnson (#24)
|15
|3
|3
|0-2
|3
|Jaleah Brookins (#45, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|5
|Me'Ahjal Anderson (#1, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Maliyah Miller (#2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4