Box: Montgomery County 51, Russellville 35

1234Final
Russellville8761435
Montgomery County1611141051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Russellville0-10-035/3551/51
Montgomery County10-32-0554/554435/435

Russellville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)195-103-801
Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)90-32-133-40
Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)82-30-14-43
Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)73-901-44
Claire Cobb (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)31-101-33
Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)30-103-41
Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-6, F, Sr.)21-3003
