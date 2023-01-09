Box: Montgomery County 51, Russellville 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Russellville
|8
|7
|6
|14
|35
|Montgomery County
|16
|11
|14
|10
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Russellville
|0-1
|0-0
|35/35
|51/51
|Montgomery County
|10-3
|2-0
|554/554
|435/435
|Russellville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|19
|5-10
|3-8
|0
|1
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|9
|0-3
|2-13
|3-4
|0
|Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-3
|0-1
|4-4
|3
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|7
|3-9
|0
|1-4
|4
|Claire Cobb (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-3
|3
|Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3