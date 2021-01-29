Box: Montgomery County 54, Battle 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Battle
|13
|10
|15
|7
|45
|Montgomery County
|16
|11
|11
|16
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Battle
|3-3
|0-0
|342/57
|322/54
|Montgomery County
|10-5
|2-0
|824/137
|646/108
|Battle
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keshai Hayes (#21)
|14
|5
|0
|4-6
|3
|Nautica Washington (#5)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Kaelyn Johnson (#24)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Maliyah Miller (#2)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Anna Sisson (#42)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Eliyah McCarthy (#13)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Aaliyah Preyer (#23)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1