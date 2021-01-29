 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Montgomery County 54, Battle 45
0 comments

Box: Montgomery County 54, Battle 45

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Battle131015745
Montgomery County1611111654
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Battle3-30-0342/57322/54
Montgomery County10-52-0824/137646/108
BattlePtsFG3FGFTFL
Keshai Hayes (#21)14504-63
Nautica Washington (#5)102204
Kaelyn Johnson (#24)63001
Maliyah Miller (#2)60202
Anna Sisson (#42)42002
Eliyah McCarthy (#13)30103
Aaliyah Preyer (#23)21001
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Flake (#24, 5-10, G, Sr.)16604-43
Renee Finke (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)12502-41
Sam Queathem (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)9401-22
Carson Flake (#5, 5-8, G, So.)63000
Hannah Broniec (#20, 5-7, G, So.)6202-20
Olivia Shaw (#32, F, Fr.)3101-21
Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-4, G, Fr.)2002-21
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports