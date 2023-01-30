Box: Montgomery County 54, Van-Far 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|23
|26
|5
|0
|54
|Van-Far
|1
|2
|13
|8
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|16-5
|5-0
|951/45
|710/34
|Van-Far
|0-6
|0-3
|205/10
|321/15
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|1
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|2
|3
|4-4
|0
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|2
|Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Claire Cobb (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.