Box: Montgomery County 54, Van-Far 24

1234Final
Montgomery County23265054
Van-Far1213824
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County16-55-0951/45710/34
Van-Far0-60-3205/10321/15

Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)183401
Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)17234-40
Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)11403-62
Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-6, F, Sr.)4102-41
Claire Cobb (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)3101-20
Madi Polston (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)1001-20
Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
