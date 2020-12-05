Box: Montgomery County 63, Clopton 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Clopton
|10
|16
|16
|13
|7
|62
|Montgomery County
|16
|13
|15
|11
|8
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Clopton
|1-2
|0-0
|146/49
|150/50
|Montgomery County
|2-1
|0-0
|204/68
|143/48
|Clopton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Caragan Lockard (#35, Sr.)
|31
|13
|1
|2-4
|4
|Madelyn Brune (#33, So.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-8
|3
|Taylor Akers (#11, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-7
|4
|Mary Margaret Garrett (#22, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Logan Hall (#40, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Braya Smith (#31)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Queathem (#10, Jr.)
|19
|7
|1
|2-4
|3
|Renee Finke (#11, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-4
|5
|Taylor Flake (#24, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|3
|Bailey Fischer (#30, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Hannah Broniec (#20, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|1
|Carson Flake (#5, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|5
|Meredith Rodgers (#14, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
