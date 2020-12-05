 Skip to main content
Box: Montgomery County 63, Clopton 62
12345Final
Clopton10161613762
Montgomery County16131511863
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Clopton1-20-0146/49150/50
Montgomery County2-10-0204/68143/48
CloptonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Caragan Lockard (#35, Sr.)311312-44
Madelyn Brune (#33, So.)8113-83
Taylor Akers (#11, Sr.)8022-74
Mary Margaret Garrett (#22, Sr.)7203-42
Logan Hall (#40, Sr.)4200-22
Braya Smith (#31)42001
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Queathem (#10, Jr.)19712-43
Renee Finke (#11, Sr.)11312-45
Taylor Flake (#24, Sr.)11312-23
Bailey Fischer (#30, So.)84003
Hannah Broniec (#20, So.)7210-11
Carson Flake (#5, So.)5103-35
Meredith Rodgers (#14, Sr.)21000
