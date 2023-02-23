|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Tolton
|11
|6
|5
|0
|22
|Montgomery County
|28
|14
|17
|4
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Tolton
|7-11
|4-5
|689/38
|916/51
|Montgomery County
|21-6
|9-0
|1244/69
|855/48
|Tolton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Queathem (#24, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|18
|0
|5
|3-4
|0
|Carson Flake (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-3
|1
|Malia Rodgers (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|0
|Olivia Shaw (#20, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|3
|Bailey Fischer (#30, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Aliviah Fischer (#40, 5-10, f, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Carissa Doyle (#23, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0